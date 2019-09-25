Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Boosted Deere & Company (DE) Holding; Regents Of The University Of California Has Lowered Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake

Regents Of The University Of California decreased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Regents Of The University Of California sold 6,500 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Regents Of The University Of California holds 6,500 shares with $746,000 value, down from 13,000 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $117.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.81. About 4.75 million shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased Deere & Company (DE) stake by 16.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc acquired 3,076 shares as Deere & Company (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 21,873 shares with $3.63M value, up from 18,797 last quarter. Deere & Company now has $52.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $165.96. About 3.08 million shares traded or 55.16% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stake by 27,018 shares to 66,699 valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gci Liberty Inc. Class A stake by 10,959 shares and now owns 19,238 shares. Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0.03% or 2,937 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Shelton Cap Management reported 4,216 shares. Birinyi Assocs Inc has 0.19% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,800 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 6.67 million shares. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Alabama-based Welch Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Two Sigma Lc invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 5,718 are owned by Natl Asset Management. Mairs reported 0% stake. Putnam Fl Com holds 4,616 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 13,192 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd invested in 0.05% or 47,404 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 45 shares stake.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere focus – U.S. tech over global equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 2.31% above currents $165.96 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 19 report. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, August 19. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of DE in report on Monday, June 17 to “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, July 1. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $18500 target. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 13 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Roku, General Motors Fall Premarket; Etsy Rises – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.31 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell owns 200 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Marco Investment Mgmt Lc holds 9,600 shares. M&T Financial Bank accumulated 137,068 shares. Moreover, Osher Van De Voorde Mgmt has 3.3% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Weiss Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sands Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 490,866 shares. Shelton Cap reported 116,676 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 226 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Duff Phelps Inv Management invested in 0.02% or 10,285 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 6,403 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc reported 5,809 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 5,571 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.