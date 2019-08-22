Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Boosted By $784,224 Its Mohawk Industries (MHK) Holding; CORDOVACANN COMMON SHARES (LVRLF) Shorts Decreased By 71.43%

CORDOVACANN CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LVRLF) had a decrease of 71.43% in short interest. LVRLF’s SI was 600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 71.43% from 2,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 15.41% or $0.0492 during the last trading session, reaching $0.27. About 25,000 shares traded or 32.92% up from the average. CordovaCann Corp. (OTCMKTS:LVRLF) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) stake by 80.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc acquired 6,224 shares as Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 13,926 shares with $1.76M value, up from 7,702 last quarter. Mohawk Industries Inc now has $8.37B valuation. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 678,688 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP had bought 12,500 shares worth $1.37M. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought $235,375.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (NYSE:EL) stake by 2,688 shares to 4,418 valued at $731,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aptiv Plc stake by 4,465 shares and now owns 8,249 shares. Qurate Retail Group Inc. Qvc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 309,752 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 180 shares. Majedie Asset Limited reported 0.18% stake. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Paragon Associates Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture owns 20,000 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.21% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Carroll Financial Associate reported 51 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc invested in 0% or 145 shares. Impala Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 885,310 shares or 5.83% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited reported 0.02% stake. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 45,082 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tobam owns 14,135 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc reported 4,008 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $11500 lowest target. $152’s average target is 31.06% above currents $115.98 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 21 by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating.

