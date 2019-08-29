Seabridge Investment Advisors Decreased Its Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) Holding by $443,520; Valuation Rose; Peconic Partners Position in Splunk (SPLK) Has Cut by $6.20 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.57. About 2.30M shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 4,418 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, down from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $202.55. About 1.64 million shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of SPLK August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Splunk +6% on upside view, SignalFx acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, ARWR, RGLD – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SPLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 51 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation holds 75 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 2.60 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp reported 284 shares. Freestone Holding Ltd Llc accumulated 8,319 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Salem Counselors accumulated 11,075 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 23,009 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,999 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 6,281 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 27,661 shares. Winfield Inc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 13,295 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.94% or 112,508 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 14,926 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim has invested 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Paloma accumulated 3,371 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.88 million activity.