Seabridge Investment Advisors Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Shorts at Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Raised By 5.66%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) had an increase of 5.66% in short interest. INO’s SI was 7.01 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.66% from 6.63 million shares previously. With 1.67 million avg volume, 4 days are for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s short sellers to cover INO’s short positions. The SI to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 7.83%. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 403,098 shares traded. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has declined 26.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical INO News: 20/03/2018 – lnovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 21/05/2018 – lnovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third lndication To Treat HPV — The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 02/04/2018 – Inovio at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – INOVIO SAYS PENNVAX®-GP GENERATED NEAR 100% IMMUNE RESPONSES; 20/03/2018 – Inovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 IN THIRD INDICATION TO TREAT HPV — THE NO. 1 SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE; 09/05/2018 – Inovio Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 15/05/2018 – lnovio HIV Vaccine, Which Generated Near 100% Immune Responses, Sustained Durable Memory Responses Measured One Year After The Start of Clinical Trial; 15/05/2018 – INOVIO HIV VACCINE, WHICH GENERATED NEAR 100% IMMUNE RESPONSES, SUSTAINED DURABLE MEMORY RESPONSES MEASURED ONE YEAR AFTER THE START OF CLINICAL TRIAL

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) stake by 99.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,621 shares as Qualcomm (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 400 shares with $23,000 value, down from 55,021 last quarter. Qualcomm now has $88.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.16. About 10.62M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BLN IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ALL 10 OF QUALCOMM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Never Named Huawei as Second Handset Maker Withholding Payments; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Republican lawmakers backed a U.S. panel’s decision to delay Qualcomm’s shareholder meeting to allow for a more extensive review of Broadcom’s takeover bid; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 28 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 26. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $9500 target. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $2.03M was sold by THOMPSON JAMES H.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested in 103,739 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department holds 0.24% or 40,654 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn reported 2,100 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech invested in 98,437 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Schulhoff & Inc invested in 14,070 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Tctc Hldg Llc reported 0.7% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 78,018 were reported by North Star Asset Management. Moreover, Cambridge Inc has 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,681 shares. Investors holds 29.09 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Sun Life Finance Inc holds 2,074 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Keystone Finance Planning invested in 1.14% or 40,585 shares. Axa reported 2.74 million shares. 10,552 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 83 shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $271.55 million. The Company’s SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It currently has negative earnings. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus.

Among 5 analysts covering Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of INO in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. RBC Capital Markets maintained Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by H.C. Wainwright. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright.