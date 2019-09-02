Seabridge Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK); Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Lowes Cos (LOW) Position as Stock Price Declined

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 13,926 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 7,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $118.89. About 662,273 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mohawk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Upgrades Mohawk Industries, Expects Margins To Improve Through 2019 – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mohawk Names Glenn R. Landau Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 11,231 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 1,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Seabridge Limited reported 0.59% stake. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 104,884 shares stake. Moreover, Smithfield Trust Communications has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Qs Lc stated it has 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 300 shares. Johnson Finance Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 425,584 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Andra Ap has invested 0.07% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. London Com Of Virginia invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Raymond James Fincl Advisors has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Nomura Incorporated holds 41,140 shares.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE) by 23,641 shares to 50,347 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 5,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House Ltd holds 0.08% or 17,023 shares. 34,284 are held by Mirae Asset Global Invs Communications Limited. Bangor National Bank holds 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 11,088 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,429 shares. Mufg Americas reported 118,798 shares stake. Sit Investment Assoc Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,200 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 11,219 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Westchester Cap Management Inc has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.45% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Motco holds 2,027 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Of Vermont holds 93,045 shares. Dorsal Capital Mgmt Limited holds 1.05M shares or 7.52% of its portfolio. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has invested 3.3% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc reported 32,223 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.02B for 20.63 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.