Seabridge Investment Advisors Boosted Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Position; 0 Analysts Covering Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID)

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 16.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc acquired 17,517 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 125,150 shares with $5.13 million value, up from 107,633 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $199.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 6.46M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform

Among 3 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology had 8 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BWS Financial downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Dougherty upgraded the shares of AVID in report on Wednesday, January 30 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. See Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Maxim Group 14.0000

21/03/2019 Broker: BWS Financial Rating: Sell New Target: $5 Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/01/2019 Broker: Dougherty Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased Spx Corporation (SPW) stake by 31,471 shares to 86,310 valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE) stake by 23,641 shares and now owns 50,347 shares. Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (NYSE:EL) was reduced too.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $421.61 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. International Group has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Axa has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 101,700 shares. Moreover, Heritage Management Corporation has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Teton Advsr holds 0.19% or 260,042 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0% or 43,474 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 62,259 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,722 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 1,629 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 21 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 30,200 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Eaton Vance Management owns 23,555 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading L P stated it has 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 56,300 shares.

