Seabridge Gold (SA) Shares Rose While Van Den Berg Management I Trimmed by $549,708 Its Position; Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Holder Ionic Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 45,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.99M market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 527,344 shares traded or 33.98% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.72% . The hedge fund held 158,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 336,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.20M market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 175,877 shares traded or 70.09% up from the average. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 52,875 shares to 264,898 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

