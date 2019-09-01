Seabridge Gold (SA) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Lowered Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $592,200 as Shares Declined

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp analyzed 357,416 shares as the company's stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 326,278 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Income Investors Should Know That Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance" published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha" on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: "Mining Stock News: Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) Targets High-Grade in New KSM Drilling – InvestorIdeas.com" published on August 27, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com's news article titled: "All 10 of the NYSE's biggest decliners are stocks of Argentina-based companies – MarketWatch" with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alberton Acquisition Corp by 103,341 shares to 970,141 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 146,416 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Invest reported 120,352 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 2.59M shares. Meyer Handelman reported 1.45 million shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca owns 20,960 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Choate Advsr has invested 0.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mraz Amerine & Incorporated holds 0.13% or 9,823 shares. The Indiana-based 1St Source Comml Bank has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Schulhoff & stated it has 59,138 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,296 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 68,191 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 541,063 shares. Sarl, a California-based fund reported 36,300 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Co Limited Co holds 0.96% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 145,051 shares.