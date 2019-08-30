Seabridge Gold (SA) Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Chou Associates Management Decreased Its Position by $1.05 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 145,883 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 30/04/2018 – NATO’S RESOLUTE SUPPORT MISSION IN KABUL SAYS IN STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 31/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-025-C-2018 (S); 13/04/2018 – St Louis County: Revenue Cycle Management Services – RFP 2018-28-PR; 20/03/2018 – SIGA PLANS TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO RFP FOR SMALLPOX TREATMENT; 16/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Resolute and Unifor reach tentative collective agreement; 11/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 12/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-006-2018 (P); 01/05/2018 – Resolute Announces Ratification of Unifor Labor Agreement in Canada

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc analyzed 170,623 shares as the company's stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 12,385 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153,000, down from 183,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.35M market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 230,617 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Evaluating Resolute Forest Products Inc.'s (NYSE:RFP) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) news were published by: Investorideas.com published: "Mining Stock News: Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) Targets High-Grade in New KSM Drilling – InvestorIdeas.com" on August 27, 2019.