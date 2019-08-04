Seabridge Gold (SA) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $4.29 Million; As Tortoise Energy Infra (TYG) Share Price Were Volatile, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Trimmed Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 462,857 shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 16,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 45,931 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 62,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 196,010 shares traded or 24.01% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 1.45M shares to 2.64 million shares, valued at $26.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Kbl Merger Corp Iv.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 273,638 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 9,542 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 58,845 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Company invested 0.02% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has invested 0.1% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Moreover, Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.31% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,776 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Macroview Invest Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 1,500 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com invested in 0.25% or 195,526 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Hilltop Hldg has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.12% or 21,055 shares. Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.06% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG).

