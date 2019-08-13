Seabridge Gold (SA) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position as Share Price Rose; Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Valuation Declined While Narwhal Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 6,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 46,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 39,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 986,648 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 511,604 shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Mngmt has invested 0.61% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 852,669 shares. Tcw Grp Inc has 0.28% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 184,411 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. 14,244 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa. First Interstate National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Coldstream Mgmt accumulated 17,639 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Epoch Partners has invested 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Guardian Life Co Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.13% or 24,775 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Incorporated has 2.16M shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1.72 million shares. Secor Capital Limited Partnership owns 64,143 shares. 235,289 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 39,090 shares.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,479 shares to 73,074 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,805 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF) by 517,500 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $36.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition.