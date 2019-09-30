Seabridge Gold (SA) Holder Northern Trust Has Cut Its Stake by $3.77 Million as Valuation Rose; As Legg Mason (LM) Stock Price Rose, American Financial Group Trimmed Its Holding

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 91.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 290,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The institutional investor held 27,375 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370,000, down from 317,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 554,961 shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 598,332 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on November, 13. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 65,436 shares to 406,338 shares, valued at $116.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 34,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.86 million for 10.61 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp reported 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 12,083 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Parkside Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 18 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.04% stake. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 15 shares. 21,348 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt Com. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 34,680 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Commonwealth Bankshares Of owns 235,980 shares. Grp reported 294,873 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd holds 0.06% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 162,939 shares.