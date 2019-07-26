Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; Last Week Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $150 New Target: $160 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $146 New Target: $155 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $176 New Target: $184 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Seabridge Gold Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 22,710 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It also explores for copper and silver ores. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

