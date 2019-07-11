Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) and Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Golden Star Resources Ltd. 4 1.71 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seabridge Gold Inc. and Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Seabridge Gold Inc. and Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -4.9% Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0.00% -37.3% -5.6%

Liquidity

Seabridge Gold Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Golden Star Resources Ltd. are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Seabridge Gold Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Seabridge Gold Inc. and Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Seabridge Gold Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 82.49% and an $24.6 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.1% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.4% of Golden Star Resources Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% are Seabridge Gold Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.52% of Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seabridge Gold Inc. -1.46% 0.35% -12.25% -8.83% 6.6% -13.38% Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0% -12.17% 1.79% 31.46% 11.83% 26.03%

For the past year Seabridge Gold Inc. had bearish trend while Golden Star Resources Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Seabridge Gold Inc. beats Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.