Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) Reaches $12.89 After 7.00% Up Move; Harris Associates LP Upped Pdc Energy (PDCE) Holding By $10.65 Million

Harris Associates LP increased Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) stake by 14.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 295,831 shares as Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE)’s stock declined 31.09%. The Harris Associates LP holds 2.39M shares with $86.17M value, up from 2.09 million last quarter. Pdc Energy Inc now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 942,752 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C

The stock of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 385,012 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual ReportThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $811.19 million company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $13.79 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SA worth $56.78M more.

Since April 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $350,500 activity. Lauck Lance sold 500 shares worth $22,500. The insider Ellis Mark E bought 10,000 shares worth $373,000.

Among 7 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PDC Energy has $53 highest and $4200 lowest target. $49.25’s average target is 81.47% above currents $27.14 stock price. PDC Energy had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, August 27. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The stock of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PDCE in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Tuesday, August 27.

Harris Associates LP decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 1.72 million shares to 11.23 million valued at $531.44 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liberty Broadband Corp stake by 77,307 shares and now owns 2.56 million shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 12,650 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 159,353 shares. 130,383 are owned by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Anchor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 354,149 shares. Frontier Management Llc has invested 0.4% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 826,052 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. 9,965 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank. Csat Advisory LP accumulated 3,323 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mangrove owns 2.02M shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd owns 30,632 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0% or 77,197 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company has market cap of $811.19 million. It also explores for copper and silver ores. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

Among 2 analysts covering Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seabridge Gold has $25.4000 highest and $24.6 lowest target. $25’s average target is 93.95% above currents $12.89 stock price. Seabridge Gold had 6 analyst reports since April 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25.