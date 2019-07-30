Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; Aercap Holdings NV Has 0.87 Sentiment

Analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Seabridge Gold Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 147,614 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aercap Holdings NV (AER) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 120 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 138 reduced and sold holdings in Aercap Holdings NV. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 119.57 million shares, down from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Aercap Holdings NV in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 98 Increased: 85 New Position: 35.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company has market cap of $897.21 million. It also explores for copper and silver ores. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

The stock increased 3.51% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 111,941 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has declined 9.63% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb)

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.28 billion. The firm provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. It has a 7.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services.

Greenlight Capital Inc holds 13.76% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. for 4.16 million shares. Donald Smith & Co. Inc. owns 5.98 million shares or 10.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cambiar Investors Llc has 6.51% invested in the company for 5.88 million shares. The New York-based Tegean Capital Management Llc has invested 6.33% in the stock. Raffles Associates Lp, a New York-based fund reported 117,723 shares.

