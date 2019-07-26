Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Contrasting side by side

As Gold businesses, Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Tanzanian Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -4.9% Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -24.7% -15.8%

Volatility and Risk

Seabridge Gold Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.1 beta. Tanzanian Gold Corporation on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seabridge Gold Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Tanzanian Gold Corporation is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Seabridge Gold Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seabridge Gold Inc. and Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$24.6 is Seabridge Gold Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 74.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seabridge Gold Inc. and Tanzanian Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.1% and 13.9% respectively. Seabridge Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders are 28.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seabridge Gold Inc. -1.46% 0.35% -12.25% -8.83% 6.6% -13.38% Tanzanian Gold Corporation -1.9% -7.11% 14.67% 88.15% 20.95% 109.66%

For the past year Seabridge Gold Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while Tanzanian Gold Corporation has 109.66% stronger performance.

Summary

Seabridge Gold Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.