Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Comparing side by side

Both Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 B2Gold Corp. 3 3.03 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seabridge Gold Inc. and B2Gold Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% B2Gold Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Seabridge Gold Inc. and B2Gold Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 B2Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 76.85% upside potential and an average target price of $24.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.1% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares and 0% of B2Gold Corp. shares. About 28.8% of Seabridge Gold Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, B2Gold Corp. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seabridge Gold Inc. -6.62% 4.03% 19.98% -1.3% 17.01% 3.48% B2Gold Corp. -4.5% 9.28% 19.55% 3.58% 28.74% 8.9%

For the past year Seabridge Gold Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than B2Gold Corp.

Summary

B2Gold Corp. beats Seabridge Gold Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

B2Gold Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia. It also holds 90% interest in the Fekola project located in Mali; 81% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso; and 49% joint venture interest in the Gramalote property located in Colombia, as well as an interest in the Quebradona property located in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.