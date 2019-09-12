Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Comparing side by side

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Almaden Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seabridge Gold Inc. and Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seabridge Gold Inc. and Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -5% -4.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.13 beta indicates that Seabridge Gold Inc. is 87.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Almaden Minerals Ltd. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seabridge Gold Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Almaden Minerals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seabridge Gold Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seabridge Gold Inc. and Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Seabridge Gold Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 85.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.1% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares and 5.9% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares. 28.8% are Seabridge Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7.2% are Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seabridge Gold Inc. -6.62% 4.03% 19.98% -1.3% 17.01% 3.48% Almaden Minerals Ltd. -7.4% 21.58% 44.62% -2.63% 11.24% 8.46%

For the past year Seabridge Gold Inc. was less bullish than Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Seabridge Gold Inc. beats Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property includes the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.