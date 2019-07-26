Seaboard (SEB) Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Decreased Position by $428,700; Anchorage Capital Group Has Upped Pg&E (PCG) Position by $237.75 Million

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $4104.5. About 344 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15 million, up from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 2.68M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Gru Lc invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Northern owns 1.27 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 627,504 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. North Star Mgmt reported 2,610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 195,167 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 20,437 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 258,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bogle Invest Mgmt LP De holds 0.11% or 77,861 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 734,932 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Com owns 0.6% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 35,322 shares. Merian (Uk) reported 41,800 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 58,744 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department owns 159 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) by 2.00 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $72.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.