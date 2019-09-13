Seaboard (SEB) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Its Stake by $901,648 as Stock Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Page Arthur B Has Trimmed Its Holding by $369,879 as Share Value Declined

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 2,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 32,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 35,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 5.05 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 218 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 742 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $41.49 during the last trading session, reaching $4353.51. About 685 shares traded or 19.55% up from the average. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ckw Fincl Grp has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 995 shares. 783,511 are owned by Acr Alpine Limited Liability Corporation. Cape Ann National Bank accumulated 15,076 shares. Harvest holds 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 26,675 shares. Moreover, Oakwood Management Limited Liability Ca has 2.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 45,734 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.90 million shares. Advisory Group, a Texas-based fund reported 6,112 shares. Gibraltar Cap holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,450 shares. 21,335 are held by Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs Lc. 34,176 are held by Hartford Fincl Management. Bristol John W & Communication New York owns 533,033 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Princeton Strategies Group Incorporated Lc has 2.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 76,933 shares. Alps Advisors Inc invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hanson Doremus Invest Management has 0.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,376 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 255,708 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

