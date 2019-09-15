Seaboard (SEB) Share Value Declined While Adirondack Research & Management Lowered Stake; Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased Its Techtarget (TTGT) Holding as Share Price Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Techtarget Inc. (TTGT) by 46.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 28,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.41% . The institutional investor held 31,760 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $675,000, down from 59,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Techtarget Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $677.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 140,470 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase Intent Platform; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC QTRLY SHR $0.07; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ TechTarget Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTGT); 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase; 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) by 16,134 shares to 418,663 shares, valued at $58.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 327,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $4.42M for 38.30 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TTGT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.27 million shares or 2.90% more from 18.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). S Squared Tech Limited Company owns 133,966 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. 123,847 are held by United Automobile Association. Quantbot LP has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Pnc Finance Svcs Group has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Aqr has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Wells Fargo Mn reported 340,256 shares stake. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech Inc owns 71,295 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Com holds 61,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,924 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 121,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 29,800 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts holds 592,663 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) or 7,277 shares.