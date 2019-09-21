Seaboard (SEB) Position Maintained by Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc; Bellecapital International LTD Maintains Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 237 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 2,562 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.60M, up from 2,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $22.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4090. About 1,633 shares traded or 189.03% up from the average. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 79,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 162,424 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 83,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $145.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 63,161 shares to 43,906 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

