Seaboard Corporation (SEB) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaboard Corporation 4,066 0.73 N/A 18.91 232.98 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Seaboard Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seaboard Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seaboard Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 18.8% and 49.84% respectively. About 78.33% of Seaboard Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seaboard Corporation 4% -0.07% 16.02% 23.44% 9.48% 24.55% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.35% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0.8%

For the past year Seaboard Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

Seaboard Corporation beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.