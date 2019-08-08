Sea (SE) Investors: Piper Jaffray Reiterates “Overweight” Rating, Sees $43.0000/Share; Shorts at Intersect Ent (XENT) Raised By 8.73%

They currently have a $43.0000 target price on Sea (NYSE:SE). Piper Jaffray’s target would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price. This was released in a research report on Thursday morning.

Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) had an increase of 8.73% in short interest. XENT's SI was 1.38 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.73% from 1.27 million shares previously. With 473,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)'s short sellers to cover XENT's short positions. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 6,338 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500.

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. The company has market cap of $15.52 billion. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites.

Analysts await Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $-0.60 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Sea Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sea Limited has $39.1000 highest and $22 lowest target. $29.53’s average target is -15.31% below currents $34.87 stock price. Sea Limited had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $25 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. CLSA downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $494.59 million. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting.

Among 3 analysts covering Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Intersect ENT had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 2. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Canaccord Genuity.

