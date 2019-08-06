Sea Limited (SE) EPS Estimated At $-0.60; Western Asset Has 2 Sentiment

Western Asset (WIA) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.82, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 22 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 11 sold and reduced stock positions in Western Asset. The investment professionals in our database now have: 11.70 million shares, up from 11.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) to report $-0.60 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter's $-0.63 EPS. After having $-0.68 EPS previously, Sea Limited's analysts see -11.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 1.43 million shares traded. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has risen 159.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 159.04% the S&P500.

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. The company has market cap of $15.18 billion. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites.

Among 3 analysts covering Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sea Limited has $32 highest and $22 lowest target. $26.33’s average target is -22.83% below currents $34.12 stock price. Sea Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $27 target.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund for 253,508 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.66 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 0.81% invested in the company for 154,025 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 121,849 shares.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $339.63 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 26.6 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2,676 activity.