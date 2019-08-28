Sea Limited (SE) and Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) Comparing side by side

Both Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) and Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) are Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sea Limited 28 13.86 N/A -4.07 0.00 Changyou.com Limited 14 0.63 N/A 2.50 3.15

Table 1 demonstrates Sea Limited and Changyou.com Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sea Limited and Changyou.com Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sea Limited 0.00% -373% -53.5% Changyou.com Limited 0.00% 16.1% 7.5%

Liquidity

Sea Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Changyou.com Limited are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Sea Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Changyou.com Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sea Limited and Changyou.com Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sea Limited 0 0 4 3.00 Changyou.com Limited 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 16.90% for Sea Limited with average target price of $37.28. Changyou.com Limited on the other hand boasts of a $6.9 average target price and a 22.78% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Changyou.com Limited is looking more favorable than Sea Limited, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sea Limited and Changyou.com Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 86.6%. 2.22% are Sea Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.8% are Changyou.com Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sea Limited -2.01% 2.42% 40.57% 158.85% 159.04% 210.07% Changyou.com Limited -10.03% -16.51% -19.04% -19.16% 25.23% -11.56%

For the past year Sea Limited had bullish trend while Changyou.com Limited had bearish trend.

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites. In addition, it offers digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers; and payment processing services for Shopee, as well as acts as a payment processing platform for GarenaÂ’s prepaid cards. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots to advertisers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 4.1 million total average monthly active accounts; and 1.4 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.