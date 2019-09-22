SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS Inc. 1 257.29 N/A -0.65 0.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.50 N/A 0.02 475.26

In table 1 we can see SCYNEXIS Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS Inc. 0.00% -129.4% -60.3% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

SCYNEXIS Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.29. Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. on the other hand, has 0.69 beta which makes it 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SCYNEXIS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. are 1.7 and 1 respectively. SCYNEXIS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.6% of SCYNEXIS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.9% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of SCYNEXIS Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCYNEXIS Inc. -8.2% -11.81% -25.83% 55.56% -30.43% 132.51% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8%

For the past year SCYNEXIS Inc. was more bullish than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors SCYNEXIS Inc.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC, to develop and commercialize rights for SCY-078. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.