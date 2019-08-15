SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS Inc. 1 228.20 N/A -0.65 0.00 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 7 0.07 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights SCYNEXIS Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SCYNEXIS Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS Inc. 0.00% -129.4% -60.3% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -19.3%

Volatility & Risk

SCYNEXIS Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.29 beta. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SCYNEXIS Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. SCYNEXIS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SCYNEXIS Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0 6 1 2.14

$4.5 is SCYNEXIS Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 341.18%. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.79 consensus price target and a 31.08% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, SCYNEXIS Inc. is looking more favorable than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SCYNEXIS Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 90.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of SCYNEXIS Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCYNEXIS Inc. -8.2% -11.81% -25.83% 55.56% -30.43% 132.51% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -1.86% -11.58% -4.18% -60.79% -75.39% -60.85%

For the past year SCYNEXIS Inc. had bullish trend while Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SCYNEXIS Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC, to develop and commercialize rights for SCY-078. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.