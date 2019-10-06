SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)

Both SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS Inc. 1 0.00 50.57M -0.65 0.00 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 8.71M 0.06 40.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SCYNEXIS Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SCYNEXIS Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS Inc. 4,596,437,011.45% -129.4% -60.3% China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 413,344,722.85% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SCYNEXIS Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. SCYNEXIS Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SCYNEXIS Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.6% and 8.7% respectively. About 1.9% of SCYNEXIS Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCYNEXIS Inc. -8.2% -11.81% -25.83% 55.56% -30.43% 132.51% China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.87% -37.82% -47.98% -59.44% 0% -57.32%

For the past year SCYNEXIS Inc. had bullish trend while China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC, to develop and commercialize rights for SCY-078. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.