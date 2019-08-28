SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS Inc. 1 246.10 N/A -0.65 0.00 Catalent Inc. 48 3.02 N/A 0.99 56.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SCYNEXIS Inc. and Catalent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS Inc. 0.00% -129.4% -60.3% Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

SCYNEXIS Inc.’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catalent Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SCYNEXIS Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Catalent Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. SCYNEXIS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Catalent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SCYNEXIS Inc. and Catalent Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Catalent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

SCYNEXIS Inc.’s average target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 309.09%. Catalent Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55.33 average target price and a 6.02% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, SCYNEXIS Inc. is looking more favorable than Catalent Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SCYNEXIS Inc. and Catalent Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 0%. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, 0.3% are Catalent Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCYNEXIS Inc. -8.2% -11.81% -25.83% 55.56% -30.43% 132.51% Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17%

For the past year SCYNEXIS Inc. has stronger performance than Catalent Inc.

Summary

Catalent Inc. beats SCYNEXIS Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC, to develop and commercialize rights for SCY-078. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.