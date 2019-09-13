SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) and Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Comparing side by side

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS Inc. 1 246.10 N/A -0.65 0.00 Solid Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SCYNEXIS Inc. and Solid Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SCYNEXIS Inc. and Solid Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS Inc. 0.00% -129.4% -60.3% Solid Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -60.2%

Liquidity

SCYNEXIS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Solid Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SCYNEXIS Inc. and Solid Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Solid Biosciences Inc. 2 0 1 2.33

SCYNEXIS Inc.’s upside potential is 309.09% at a $4.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Solid Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.33, while its potential downside is -27.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that SCYNEXIS Inc. looks more robust than Solid Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SCYNEXIS Inc. and Solid Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.6% and 60.3% respectively. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, 17.8% are Solid Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCYNEXIS Inc. -8.2% -11.81% -25.83% 55.56% -30.43% 132.51% Solid Biosciences Inc. 23.23% 9.56% -39.75% -77.48% -85.08% -78.62%

For the past year SCYNEXIS Inc. has 132.51% stronger performance while Solid Biosciences Inc. has -78.62% weaker performance.

Summary

SCYNEXIS Inc. beats Solid Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC, to develop and commercialize rights for SCY-078. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, it is developing soft wearable assistive devices that have functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.