SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Contrasting side by side

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS Inc. 1 232.68 N/A -0.65 0.00 India Globalization Capital Inc. 1 7.55 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SCYNEXIS Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS Inc. 0.00% -129.4% -60.3% India Globalization Capital Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.4%

Volatility and Risk

SCYNEXIS Inc. has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, India Globalization Capital Inc. has a 6.37 beta which is 537.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SCYNEXIS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, India Globalization Capital Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.4 and has 30.2 Quick Ratio. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SCYNEXIS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SCYNEXIS Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 India Globalization Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SCYNEXIS Inc. has a 332.69% upside potential and a consensus target price of $4.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SCYNEXIS Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 2.7%. Insiders owned 1.9% of SCYNEXIS Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.1% of India Globalization Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCYNEXIS Inc. -8.2% -11.81% -25.83% 55.56% -30.43% 132.51% India Globalization Capital Inc. -6.25% -24.05% -12.41% 216.66% 173.11% 328.57%

For the past year SCYNEXIS Inc. has weaker performance than India Globalization Capital Inc.

Summary

India Globalization Capital Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SCYNEXIS Inc.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC, to develop and commercialize rights for SCY-078. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. engages in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat AlzheimerÂ’s, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of ParkinsonÂ’s, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The companyÂ’s products under medical trials include Natrinol, a natural substitute for Marinol for relieving nausea, vomiting, and increasing appetite in patients with AIDS and cancer; Caesafin to alleviate seizures in dogs and cats; Serosapse addresses several end points in ParkinsonÂ’s disease, including Rapid Eye Movement sleep disorder, anxiety, and dyskinesia; and Hyalolex to reduce the buildup of beta-amyloid in AlzheimerÂ’s patients. It also provides construction management services for the construction of a 7-star hotel in Genting Malaysia; and rents heavy equipment with operators to construction companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.