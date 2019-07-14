SCWorx Corp. (WORX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) and Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV), both competing one another are Healthcare Information Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx Corp. 6 7.53 N/A -4.64 0.00 Inovalon Holdings Inc. 14 3.94 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SCWorx Corp. and Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx Corp. 0.00% 0% -446.6% Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.5% -1.6%

Liquidity

SCWorx Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inovalon Holdings Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Inovalon Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SCWorx Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SCWorx Corp. and Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovalon Holdings Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus price target of Inovalon Holdings Inc. is $14.25, which is potential -4.55% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SCWorx Corp. and Inovalon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 70.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 22.8% of SCWorx Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCWorx Corp. 1.93% -22.53% -10.48% 0.62% -12.63% 88.88% Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.8% 17.64% -2.92% 21.11% 40.1% -1.69%

For the past year SCWorx Corp. had bullish trend while Inovalon Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Inovalon Holdings Inc. beats SCWorx Corp.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.