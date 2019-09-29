SCWorx Corp. (WORX) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Comparing side by side

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have been rivals in the Healthcare Information Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx Corp. 3 0.00 5.90M -4.58 0.00 Veeva Systems Inc. 155 3.79 130.83M 1.76 94.53

Table 1 demonstrates SCWorx Corp. and Veeva Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SCWorx Corp. and Veeva Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx Corp. 181,622,287.21% 0% 0% Veeva Systems Inc. 84,428,239.55% 21.8% 16.7%

Liquidity

SCWorx Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veeva Systems Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Veeva Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SCWorx Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

SCWorx Corp. and Veeva Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Veeva Systems Inc. 0 6 10 2.63

On the other hand, Veeva Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 16.75% and its consensus target price is $174.63.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.4% of SCWorx Corp. shares and 89.7% of Veeva Systems Inc. shares. About 22.7% of SCWorx Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Veeva Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCWorx Corp. -0.26% -27.9% -39.75% -29.76% 3.61% 25.16% Veeva Systems Inc. -0.1% 1.49% 19.88% 53.06% 120.73% 85.74%

For the past year SCWorx Corp. was less bullish than Veeva Systems Inc.

Summary

Veeva Systems Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors SCWorx Corp.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data. In addition, the company offers data solutions and services comprising Veeva OpenData, Veeva OpenData data services, Veeva OpenData email, and Veeva key opinion leader data and services, as well as territory allocation and alignment applications. Further, it provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.