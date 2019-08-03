SCWorx Corp. (WORX) and NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Comparison side by side

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) and NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), both competing one another are Healthcare Information Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx Corp. 6 5.57 N/A -4.58 0.00 NextGen Healthcare Inc. 18 2.00 N/A 0.36 45.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SCWorx Corp. and NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of SCWorx Corp. and NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 4.3%

Liquidity

SCWorx Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, NextGen Healthcare Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. SCWorx Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SCWorx Corp. and NextGen Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.4% and 74.1% respectively. About 22.7% of SCWorx Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16% are NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCWorx Corp. -0.26% -27.9% -39.75% -29.76% 3.61% 25.16% NextGen Healthcare Inc. -20.31% -19.76% -14.17% -6.14% -16.95% 7.99%

For the past year SCWorx Corp. has stronger performance than NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors SCWorx Corp.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.