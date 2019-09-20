SCWorx Corp. (WORX) and NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) and NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Healthcare Information Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx Corp. 5 5.83 N/A -4.58 0.00 NantHealth Inc. 1 0.93 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates SCWorx Corp. and NantHealth Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SCWorx Corp. and NantHealth Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% NantHealth Inc. 0.00% -408.9% -58.4%

Liquidity

SCWorx Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NantHealth Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. SCWorx Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantHealth Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of SCWorx Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.1% of NantHealth Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 22.7% of SCWorx Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are NantHealth Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCWorx Corp. -0.26% -27.9% -39.75% -29.76% 3.61% 25.16% NantHealth Inc. 0.93% -1.34% -22.65% 6.27% -82.62% 1.54%

For the past year SCWorx Corp. was more bullish than NantHealth Inc.

Summary

SCWorx Corp. beats NantHealth Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

NantHealth, Inc. operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care for critical illnesses. It develops NantHealth solutions, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, middleware, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources to enhance decision-making. The companyÂ’s products include Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer molecular profile that integrates whole genome and transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a clinical cancer platform; and eviti, a decision support oncology solution. It also develops GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses. In addition, the company offers Nant Operating System (NantOS) and NantOS apps that include proprietary methods and algorithms, including patient portal and health heritage NantOS apps, care coordination and real-time connectivity NantOS apps, Provider Portal NantOS App, Care Coordination NantOS App Suite, Referral Management NantOS App, and Secure Messaging NantOS App, as well as cancer genome browser for healthcare providers and payors, self-insured employers, and biopharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.