SCWorx Corp. (WORX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Healthcare Information Services company, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SCWorx Corp. has 0.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand SCWorx Corp. has 22.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.59% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has SCWorx Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares SCWorx Corp. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx Corp. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for SCWorx Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 3.79 2.74

The potential upside of the competitors is 45.35%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SCWorx Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCWorx Corp. -0.26% -27.9% -39.75% -29.76% 3.61% 25.16% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year SCWorx Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

SCWorx Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, SCWorx Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.85 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. SCWorx Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SCWorx Corp.

Dividends

SCWorx Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SCWorx Corp.’s rivals beat SCWorx Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.