SCWorx Corp. (WORX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of SCWorx Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand SCWorx Corp. has 22.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.59% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has SCWorx Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares SCWorx Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx Corp. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for SCWorx Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 4.00 2.67

As a group, Healthcare Information Services companies have a potential upside of 95.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SCWorx Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCWorx Corp. -0.26% -27.9% -39.75% -29.76% 3.61% 25.16% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year SCWorx Corp. has weaker performance than SCWorx Corp.’s competitors.

Liquidity

SCWorx Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, SCWorx Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.85 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. SCWorx Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SCWorx Corp.

Dividends

SCWorx Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SCWorx Corp.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors SCWorx Corp.