SCWorx Corp. (WORX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.4% of SCWorx Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand SCWorx Corp. has 22.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.59% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have SCWorx Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SCWorx Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|10.06%
|7.60%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing SCWorx Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SCWorx Corp.
|N/A
|5
|0.00
|Industry Average
|35.73M
|542.93M
|103.53
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for SCWorx Corp. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SCWorx Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.40
|2.92
|2.78
As a group, Healthcare Information Services companies have a potential upside of 57.71%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SCWorx Corp. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SCWorx Corp.
|-0.26%
|-27.9%
|-39.75%
|-29.76%
|3.61%
|25.16%
|Industry Average
|3.60%
|9.04%
|14.70%
|22.21%
|24.61%
|27.52%
For the past year SCWorx Corp. has weaker performance than SCWorx Corp.’s rivals.
Liquidity
SCWorx Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, SCWorx Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.85 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. SCWorx Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SCWorx Corp.
Dividends
SCWorx Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
SCWorx Corp.’s rivals beat SCWorx Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
