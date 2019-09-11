SCWorx Corp. (WORX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of SCWorx Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand SCWorx Corp. has 22.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.59% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have SCWorx Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing SCWorx Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx Corp. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for SCWorx Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 2.92 2.78

As a group, Healthcare Information Services companies have a potential upside of 57.71%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SCWorx Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCWorx Corp. -0.26% -27.9% -39.75% -29.76% 3.61% 25.16% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year SCWorx Corp. has weaker performance than SCWorx Corp.’s rivals.

Liquidity

SCWorx Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, SCWorx Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.85 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. SCWorx Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SCWorx Corp.

Dividends

SCWorx Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SCWorx Corp.’s rivals beat SCWorx Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.