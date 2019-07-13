SCWorx Corp. (WORX) and Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Comparing side by side

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) and Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) compete against each other in the Healthcare Information Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx Corp. 6 7.53 N/A -4.64 0.00 Inovalon Holdings Inc. 14 3.94 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates SCWorx Corp. and Inovalon Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SCWorx Corp. and Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx Corp. 0.00% 0% -446.6% Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.5% -1.6%

Liquidity

SCWorx Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inovalon Holdings Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Inovalon Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SCWorx Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for SCWorx Corp. and Inovalon Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovalon Holdings Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

On the other hand, Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -4.55% and its average price target is $14.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SCWorx Corp. and Inovalon Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 70.6%. Insiders owned roughly 22.8% of SCWorx Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCWorx Corp. 1.93% -22.53% -10.48% 0.62% -12.63% 88.88% Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.8% 17.64% -2.92% 21.11% 40.1% -1.69%

For the past year SCWorx Corp. had bullish trend while Inovalon Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Inovalon Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors SCWorx Corp.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.