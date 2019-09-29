Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 12 0.00 8.21M 6.81 2.04 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Scully Royalty Ltd. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 68,076,285.24% 38.7% 29% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.