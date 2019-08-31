Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Scully Royalty Ltd. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Scully Royalty Ltd. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Scully Royalty Ltd. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 40.86% respectively. Insiders owned 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. Competitively, 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. was more bullish than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.