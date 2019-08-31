Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Scully Royalty Ltd. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Scully Royalty Ltd. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Scully Royalty Ltd. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 40.86% respectively. Insiders owned 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. Competitively, 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. was more bullish than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
