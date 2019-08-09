Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

We are contrasting Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Scully Royalty Ltd. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Scully Royalty Ltd. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Scully Royalty Ltd. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 27.32%. Insiders held 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has stronger performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
Scully Royalty Ltd. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
