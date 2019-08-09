Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

We are contrasting Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scully Royalty Ltd. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Scully Royalty Ltd. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Scully Royalty Ltd. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 27.32%. Insiders held 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has stronger performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.