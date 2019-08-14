Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Both Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.49 N/A 0.08 34.58

Demonstrates Scully Royalty Ltd. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Scully Royalty Ltd. is currently more affordable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Scully Royalty Ltd. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scully Royalty Ltd. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 0%. 20.9% are Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has 166.54% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.