Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.27 N/A 0.15 16.87

In table 1 we can see Scully Royalty Ltd. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Scully Royalty Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares and 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. About 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.