Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)

Both Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|46.70
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Scully Royalty Ltd. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Scully Royalty Ltd. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Summary
Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
