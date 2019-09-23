Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)

Both Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 46.70 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Scully Royalty Ltd. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Scully Royalty Ltd. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.