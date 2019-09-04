Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.79 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Scully Royalty Ltd. and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Scully Royalty Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Scully Royalty Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 0.12 beta and it is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Scully Royalty Ltd. and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 5.99% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Scully Royalty Ltd. and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 53.2% respectively. Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 20.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. was more bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.