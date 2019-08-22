Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scully Royalty Ltd. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 40.86%. Insiders owned roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.