Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Contrasting side by side

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 12 0.00 8.21M 6.81 2.04 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 3.76M 0.08 34.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty Ltd. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Scully Royalty Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Scully Royalty Ltd. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 68,760,469.01% 38.7% 29% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 148,552,012.96% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares and 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares. Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 20.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has 166.54% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.